Knife-wielding thug who attacked shop worker in botched robbery jailed

A TEENAGE thug who attacked a shop assistant with a knife during a failed robbery has been sentenced to four and a half years detention.

Eighteen year-old Jordan McNaughton was told by judge Lady Stacey: “You have a shocking record. Shopkeepers are entitled to go about their business without you going in with a large knife and frightening them.”

Lady Stacey ordered McNaughton, who is assessed as being a risk to the safety of the public, to be monitored in the community for two years after his release.

McNaughton admitted assaulting Akmal Jamshed Rana and attempting to rob him at the Day to Day Store in Duart Crescent, Edinburgh, on October 25, last year.

He was originally charged with attempted murder, but the prosecution accepted his guilty plea to a reduced charge.

The court heard that McNaughton was under the influence of legal highs and Valium when he committed the crime.

Lady Stacey told him: “It’s time you got a hold of this and stop whatever is making you take legal highs and Valium and go into a shop armed with a knife. Only you can stop it.’

McNaughton entered the shop with his face masked at 10.50pm and brandished the knife at Mr Rana saying: “You’re getting robbed, just give me your money.”

Mr Rana told McNaughton: “Just take the money and leave me alone.”

He then grabbed at the knife because he feared for his safety and the two men struggled. In the struggle Mr Rana received cuts to his thumb and a finger.

Mr Rana managed to push McNaughton out of the shop and the accused then ran off.

He was detained by police on December 19, last year. When questioned by police about the robbery bid he told them: “I want to go back to the jail.”

Solicitor advocate Richard Soutar said: “Mr McNaughton has a significant record. He has a terrible problem with legal highs.”

McNaughton showed no emotion as he was led away to begin his sentence.