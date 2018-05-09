Krispy Kreme to open new store at Edinburgh Airport

Have your say

Krispy Kreme are to open a new store in Edinburgh Airport next month.

The new store was announced by Edinburgh Airport this morning, with the doughnut and coffee chain securing a location before departures.

The cult store has a number of locations in Edinburgh however, as of yet no official opening date has been confirmed for their latest shop.

There are already a number of store already in the Capital, including one at the Gyle Shopping Centre.

It is understood that the store in the Airport will offer all the varieties of treats – from the classic Original Glazed to Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme varieties.

Perfect for that sweet treat before your holiday!