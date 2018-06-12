LATEST: Missing woman found after massive search

Have your say

Police have called off a massive search for a missing woman who vanished in the Capital.

Police Scotland confirmed that they have traced Monica Wozniacka after an extensive search in the city.

Concern was growing for the welfare of 35-year-old, also known as Monika Ortega.

The police helicopter was seen circling Arthur’s Seat at around 10am today as officers stepped up efforts to find Monika - who had not been seen since 8am on Monday.

Specialist search teams were also understood to have been deployed on the ground to scour the 650 acres of gorseland.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh can confirm that Monica Wozniacka, reported missing earlier today, Tuesday 12th June, has now been traced.

“Officers wish to thank the public and media for sharing social media posts and for providing valuable information to assist with their appeal.”