Latest pictures show Boroughmuir High School progress

Images taken by an Edinburgh councillor show the progress at the new Boroughmuir High School as the school nears completion.

Councillor Adam McVey shared the images on social media during an inspection tracking the progress.

The pictures showed the sporting facilities, classrooms and the exterior of the new school.

He tweeted: “Another visit to the new @BoroughmuirHS this morning to track progress. Nearly finished and looking great awaiting its new students!”

The school, which was due to open last year and then in January 2018 is on course to open in February after the mid-term break.

As scheduled, the school is on course to be handed over before Christmas.

The project team are confident the new building will be ready to be occupied in January 2018 however it has been agreed, at the request of the school’s parent council and the Head Teacher, that the five week period between the new term start in January and the February break will be used as a transition and familiarisation period for the school.