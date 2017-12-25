Leader comment: Capital clubs show power of togetherness

The efforts of our two senior football clubs, Hearts and Hibs, to give Christmas dinner to 200 people is a humbling example of what we can do when we set aside traditional rivalries and work together.

Without doubt such an event – supported by multiple other organisations – would not have happened under previous chiefs.

The success is testament to the leadership of Leeann Dempster and Ann Budge, two women who realise that the role of their football club does not begin and end with what happens on the field.

The power to bring people together, to change attitudes and to improve people’s lives is uppermost in their mind.

And of course, it is no accident that this positivity and leadership has translated into better run clubs and has improved the results of both teams.

It has also brought these two great clubs closer together.

The aspiration to become a better, kinder, more caring city might sound a little soft. And it might also be difficult to measure.

But surely this is something worth striving for every day, and not just at Christmas?

We salute our two clubs and everyone who helped make this possible including Central Taxis, NHS Lothian and Tesco. A Happy Christmas to you all.