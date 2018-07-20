Leeann Dempster vows ‘to make it up’ to Hibs fans who missed game due to Faroe flight hell

Leeann Dempster has vowed to ‘sort something out’ for Hibs fans who missed out on their European clash in the Faroes due to a flight turning back.

Flight SAS 17777 landed back in Copenhagen after circling the Faroe Islands with passengers being told it could not land due to the weather.

The flight, which left Copenhagen at 12:20 took off 15 minutes late but turned back just before arrival meaning that Hibs fans were in the air for over 4 hours.

At least 11 fans missed the game according to reports on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Leeann Dempster wrote: “To those @HibsOfficial supporters on this flight, we will sort something out for the home match to try and make up for the disappointment. At least you managed to see some of the game on TV”

The HSL Twitter account posted a picture of Hibs fans at The Scottish Pub in Copenhagen prior to the match.

They wrote: “Boarding the flight in Copenhagen and heading towards the Faroes, these Hibs fans where in good voice. Unfortunately, it was too windy to land and the pilot decided to head back to Copenhagen, for what looks like a good night in The Scottish Pub”