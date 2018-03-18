Leith bar faces backlash over offensive jokes in toilet

Have your say

OWNERS of a Capital bar are facing a social media backlash after putting up posters of offensive jokes in its loos.

The Office bar on Easter Road markets itself as “a modern and cosy lively bar” serving home-made food and ideal for parties.

But a storm of protest is brewing after one visitor put photos on the I Love Leith Facebook page of jokes in the toilets at the expense of black people, Chinese, women and the gay community.

“Management, do you really think the “banter” displayed in your establishment is appropriate in his day and age?” Catherine Sutherland raged.

“Stop behaving like 1970s Neanderthal throwbacks and remove it and maybe issue an apology while you are at it?”

Vicki Taylor added: “So called ‘office banter’ on their toilet walls is sexist, racist and homophobic. Living in the dark ages.

“If this is any reflection on the management here, I wouldn’t set foot in the place.”

No one was available for comment at the bar today.

