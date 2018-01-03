Leith locals replace trashed tribute to Shaun Woodburn

Have your say

A CARING community has rallied round the family of Shaun Woodburn to replace a wrecked tribute to the tragic young dad.

The Evening News reported yesterday how a banner, flowers and balloons in memory of Shaun was trashed just hours after it was unveiled a year on from his senseless killing.

the memorial was trashed by a vandal

Shaun’s mum, Denise Syme, today thanked those in Leith who helped her family replace flowers and heartfelt messages.

“When my daughter Lauren came to tell me I was shocked,” said Denise, of the vandalism attack.

“I just can’t understand why somebody would do such a thing. People including a lot of Shaun’s family and friends had laid flowers and cards on the anniversary of Shaun’s death.

“It meant a lot to us but to hear someone had destroyed it hurt a lot.”

Tributes were replaced outside the old cinema in Great Junction St

But the family refused to be bowed by the yob responsible and immediately set about replacing tributes - with the help of locals.

“My daughter Lauren and myself decided that this guy would not defeat us so we bought more flowers and started again.

“A lady who lived nearby was sweeping up all the old broken flowers and doing her best to tidy it up. It restored my faith in humanity. I hugged her and thanked her.

“There are already lots more fresh flowers being laid. The family thank everyone for their kindness.”

Tearful friends of dad-of-one Shaun, 30, gathered on Monday to put up the memorial in emotional scenes.

The banner is emblazoned with “Justice for Shaun Woodburn” in the green and white of Hibs - the team Shaun supported as a lad.

It depicts the moment close pal and Hibs star Danny Swanson dedicated his first goal for the club earlier this season to Shaun.

A man was caught on the CCTV of nearby Gladstones Bar shortly after 1.20am yesterday tearing down the banner and kicking flowers into the street.

He is described as about six-foot tall and wearing a grey hooded top, black jeans and trainers with white soles.

Shaun died after being felled by a single punch from a then 16-year-old outside Gladstones in the early hours of January 1, 2017.

The former Bonnyrigg Rose defender had been seeing in 2017 at the bar with family and friends, including Danny Swanson.

His killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was part of a drunken gang attacking strangers across the city on Hogmanay.

Shaun’s killer was charged with murder but found guilty of culpable homicide during the November trial. He was caged for four years.

Nearly 70,000 people signed a petition calling for justice for Shaun amid public outcry at his killer’s sentence.