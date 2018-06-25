Leith pavement buckles in afternoon heat

Have your say

THE hot summer weather has caused a section of pavement at Leith’s Newkirkgate Shopping Centre to rise up and break.

Stunned shoppers looked on this afternoon as part of the pavement suddenly began to give way and rise, forming a ridge.

It is understood the buckling was caused by the intense afternoon heat, with Edinburgh experiencing temperatures of 26C on what is the hottest day of the year so far.

Susan Morrison, 59, comedienne and Evening News columnist was walking through the Newkirkgate at around 3pm when the ground started to break in front of her.

She said: “It literally buckled up right in front of us, just as we came round the corner it started to rise.

“A ridge appeared right where Project 42 is.

“The paving stones have actually come up. There’s a huge depression outside Lidl. Just amazing.”

A bemused crowd gathered round the unusual scene and began taking photos.

The section of broken pavement was quickly cordoned off by police.

