Boy, 7, hit by car on ‘out of use’ pedestrian crossing

WORRIED residents in Drylaw are calling for further safety measures to be put in place around gas works on a busy stretch of road after a seven-year-old had to be taken to hospital following a collision with a car

The boy was attempting to cross the street on a section of Ferry Road outside a convenience store when he was struck by the vehicle - just metres from where a 10-year-old was involved in a horrific hit and run incident in August.

However, the pedestrian crossing he was at on Thursday afternoon is currently not in use while works are completed further up the street.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed outside Drylaw police station, around 200 metres up the street.

Now residents have warned the alleged lack of clear signage in the area could potentially lead to other accidents.

One local, who asked not to be named, described the length of time taken to complete the works as “a joke”.

While another called on further signage to be installed on the street to warn youngsters against the dangers of crossing at the temporary lights.

They said they were worried about the safety of children not aware of the dangers faced when crossing such a busy route.

She said: “That’s two kids now who have been hurt at the crossing points and looking at them, it is hard to tell they are out of action. There is barely any signage apart from a few covers over the lights, which, if you are seven years old, it is unlikely you are going to take notice of.

She added: “We have already had one child seriously injured at the crossing.

“It could be worse next time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed they were looking into the latest road horror.

In a statement, they said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a road traffic collision in the Drylaw area. The incident happened around 4:35pm on Thursday, December 7 on Ferry Road.

“A seven-year-old boy sustained minor injuries after being involved in a collision with a car, which stopped at the scene.

“The child was later taken to the Sick Kids Hospital as a precaution.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.”

It comes just days after two men pleaded guilty to a number of offences relating to the hit and run that left a ten-year-old requiring surgery for serious injuries after a collision on a stolen motorcycle outside Drylaw Police Station on August 19.

Connor Whalen, 20, and Marc Miller, 22, admitted injuring the schoolboy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - when they ran a red light on the back of a stolen Triumph Daytona motorcycle as he walked over the pedestrian crossing. The bike was later found abandoned in the West of the city, before both men were arrested soon after.

Police have since revealed the boy is back home, but is still some way off fully recovering from his injuries.