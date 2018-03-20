‘Cheating map’ reveals Leith among most unfaithful areas in Scotlands

Have your say

A map analysing the areas where people are most likely to cheat has named 3 areas in the Lothians in the top 5

Leith was second on the list, just ahead of Livingston and Murrayfield.

The most adulterous town in Scotland is Irvine in North Ayrshire was the place where a husband or wife is most likely to have an affair with 1,782 cheats - 2.51% of the population.

In second place was Leith in Edinburgh with 1,002 adulterers, up 61 or 6.5% in the last year.

Livingston was named 3rd with 986 and Murrayfield having 984 according to the interactive Infidelity Index.

The map allows users to search a town or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.

The figures were compiled by IllicitEncounters.com, a dating website for married people with the study based on its own extensive data on the numbers of Britons cheating.

Since its inception 15 years ago, more than 1 million people have registered with the site.

The site allows like-minded partners who have no intention of leaving the marital home to meet.

IllicitEncounters.com spokesman Christian Grant said: “Cheating has never been more popular in Scotland.

“A lot of Scots are trapped in unhappy marriages. They are sticking with their partners but seeking discreet excitement elsewhere.

Every week, around 20,000 people in the UK are having affairs on IllicitEncounters.com.

Top 20 towns in Scotland for cheating

1 Irvine 1,782

2 Leith 1,002

3 Livingston 986

4 Murrayfield 984

5 Motherwell 945

6 Hamilton 765

7 Culross 723

8 Falkirk 718

9 Burghead 714

10 Rutherglen 687

11 Airdrie 639

12 Cumbernauld 630

13 Coatbridge 617

14 Kirkcaldy 615

15 Dyce 608

16 = Clackmannan 601

16 = East Kilbride 601

18 Kirkintilloch 590

19 Armadale 585

20 Clydebank 556

