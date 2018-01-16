Five of the best places to eat in Leith

Leith continues to be one of the best places in the capital to go for food, from fine dining to casual cuisine with some amazing seafood, Scottish cuisine and pub grub on offer.

Merged with the rest of the capital in 1920, Leith, with its famous port and shoreline, is home to some of the best restaurants not just in Edinburgh, but in the country.

Tom Kitchin's The Kitchin is one of the UK's leading restaurants. Picture: TSPL

There are very few places outside of London that are home to as many Michelin Starred - or previously awarded Michelin Starred - restaurants as Leith, with such a rich heritage of culinary excellence you won’t be surprised to learn that it is one of the best places in the capital to go for a bite to eat.

NORN

(50-54 Henderson St, Edinburgh EH6 6DE)

Featuring two tasting menus - four courses and seven courses - Norn, which is named after an ancient Scottish language, has a deep focus on highlighting what’s possible with Scotland’s rich food landscape and heritage.

Opened by Chef Scott Smith, a protégé of Michelin-starred Geoffrey Smeddle, owner of The Peat Inn, the 36 cover restaurant mixes culinary art with some truly amazing seasonal ingredients to great effect.

THE KITCHIN

(78 Commercial St, Edinburgh EH6 6LX)

Very little needs to be said about celebrity chef Tom Kitchin’s eponymous restaurant, other than that alongside Restaurant Martin Wishart, it truly is one of the best restaurants not just in Leith or even Edinburgh, it rates as one of Scotland’s best.

A must visit for any foodie, the Michelin-starred eatery offers French inspired cuisine with a Scottish heart, featuring carefully curated ingredients from around Scotland like Borders mallard, Scrabster monkfish and Hare from East Lothian.

RESTAURANT MARTIN WISHART

(54 Shore, Edinburgh EH6 6RA)

Martin Wishart’s Edinburgh restaurant recently reached 9th place in Harden’s Guide to 100 of the UK’s best restaurants.

Run by one of Scotland’s top chefs, Wishart worked under the likes of Albert Roux, Michael Roux Jr and Marco Pierre White before launching his own restaurants across the country, two of which have Michelin Stars and in the flagship eatery in Leith you have a selection of menus that highlight just how skilled the vastly experienced chef is.

FISHERS IN LEITH

(1 Shore, Edinburgh EH6 6QW)

Moving away from fine dining and Michelin stars - but not dropping in quality of food - Fishers in Leith is housed in a 17th Century watchtower, where it serves up classic Scottish seafood dishes like Shetland mussels, Anstruther Smoked salmon and of course a seafood platter.

In the summertime, there are few better places to enjoy some mussels while sitting outside on the docks of Leith.

THE ROSELEAF

(23-24 Sandport Pl, Edinburgh EH6 6EW)

A Leith institution, The Roseleaf will probably be the first name on any local’s lips when asked where to go for great value food while in the area.

The small family run bar and cafe has been serving Leith residents and visitors to the Shore for over a decade and is a great place for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner and drinks.

Homely dishes like Chunky Cullen Skink, Mac and cheese (with lightly truffled smoked applewood cheddar sauce) and Kedgeree sit side by side with globally inspired Chana Curry and Spiced lamb koftas, all for prices that won’t break the bank.