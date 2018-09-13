Leith Walk takeaway Los Cardos apologise over foul-mouthed Facebook rant

A sandwich shop in Leith has been forced to apologise after a series of foul-mouthed posts responding to negative reviews on their Facebook page.

In a series of posts and messages sent after midnight, the establishment responded to negative reviews left by customers on their page.

Responding to a negative review that didn’t recommend the establishment, they wrote, “i mean we have demonstrably proven that Lyndon is a spiteful little c*** and I’m defending my livelihood at 1:30 in the morning.”

Another host of messages were sent both publicly and privately to customers.

Los Cardos has since apologised for the number of messages sent to customers blaming the incident on a ‘disgruntled employee.’

Writing on their page they wrote: “Folks, we sincerely apologise for recent communications that went out on this page from a disgruntled employee.

Los Cardos in Leith

“The language used was unbelievably unprofessional and goes against every principle of common decency.

“We will take necessary action on our end to ensure that this does not happen again.”

They added: “Corrective action has been taken and as stated, the communications were highly unprofessional and do not reflect the principles of common decency.”

However, for some customers, the apology was not enough with one writing: “Who have you apologised to and what action have you taken? Because I’ve yet to receive an apology for being threatened with violence on the simple grounds that I had a valid opinion about the service in which I received over 19 weeks ago.

A screengrab from the Facebook post.

“I haven’t been back to your establishment,

“I haven’t contacted you or anyone else that works there and yet an apparent “disgruntled employee” who said repeatedly that he was defending his “livelihood and business” decided to threaten me with violence because they may have seen me in Tescos recently.

“You should be ashamed of yourself and this matter will have to be taken further unfortunately.”