Man subjected to violent assault near Leith’s Kirkgate

A MAN walking towards the Kirkgate in Leith was subjected to a ‘violent and vicious’ assault by two unknown men.

The incident happened around 6:50pm on Friday 8 December, when the 50-year-old man was walking towards the New Kirkgate Shopping Centre. He was approached by two men who subsequently assaulted him.

The man sustained injuries to his face, head and body. The Scottish Ambulance Service attended and he was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The incident was later reported to police and officers are now investigating.

The first suspect is described as a white man with a slim build. He was wearing dark coloured clothing with the hood raised or potentially wearing a hat. He was also wearing dark coloured footwear.

The second suspect is also described as a white man with a slim build. He was also wearing dark coloured clothing with the hood raised or a hat. He was also wearing white trainers.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lumsden of Gayfield CID said: “This was a violent and vicious attack which resulted in the 50-year-old victim requiring hospital treatment.

“We believe there were a number of witnesses to this attack and we are eager to speak to anyone who may have information.

“Anyone who can assist with our inquiries is asked to contact us at their earliest convenience.”

Those with information can contact officers at Gayfield CID on 101, quoting incident number 3345 of December 8, or alternatively through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

