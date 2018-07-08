Musician ‘saved man’s life’ after reports of slashing at Leith pub

A musician has described how he saved a man’s life after being slashed in the neck at a Leith pub in the early hours of Sunday.

Shoony Eh of multi-award winning alternative hip-hop band Jamie & Shoony posted on Facebook about the moment he bravely stepped up to help save a man’s life.

He said: “Last night, I saved this guys life. He got his neck slashed. I did all I could to keep him here. He died on me twice. I managed to keep him alive until the paramedics arrived. Hope you ok man. I don’t even know who you are.”

Police are investigating the serious assault on the man, named locally as Peter Moyes.

Cops swarmed The Mousetrap pub on Leith Walk at around 1.15am and taped off the area.

Saturday night merrymakers were left shaken after witnessing the incident.

An eye witness said there were around 30 people inside the cordon being interviewed.

He added: “A woman outside told me it was a stabbing. She was really shaken up. People were sat on the pavements round about looking totally shaken.”

Police Scotland confirmed they were still on the scene: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating an assault on a male which occured in Leith in the early hours of July 8.”

