Police called after 5ft snake spotted in Leith garden

A 5ft snake has been reunited with its owner after it was spotted in a garden in Leith.

Police were called to the scene following the reports that a snaked had escaped a nnearby house.

Reporting the incident on Twitter, the control room wrote: “Our call handlers never know what kind of call they will take next.

“One of them took a call earlier reporting a 5ft long snake in a garden in Leith.

“Officers dispatched and established not dangerous. Had escaped from nearby house. Owner and snake re-united.