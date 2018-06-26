Residents evacuated after fire breaks out at Leith tower block

At least half a dozen people have been treated after a tower block in Leith went on fire last night.

Residents were evacuated from Citadel Court after the alarm was raised at around 10pm on Monday night.

A team of 20 firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze which started in a stairwell on the fifth floor of the 20-storey building.

Emergency services said that 6 people were treated for smoke inhalation.

It is understood that the fire was brought under control by midnight.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE