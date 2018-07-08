Stabbing victim fighting for his life following incident in Leith pub

A 24-year-old man was last night being treated in intensive care after he was attacked near a Leith pub after watching England play Sweden.

The man, named locally as Peter Moyes, suffered serious neck wounds when he was slashed in the early hours of yesterday morning near the Mousetrap bar on Leith Walk.

It is understood Mr Moyes had been watching the Saturday afternoon game with pals and had taken to social media to signal his support for Sweden.

Police swarmed outside The Mousetrap on Leith Walk at around 12.30am on Sunday morning, before taping off the area, after reports of the stabbing.

Around 10 police cars arrived following what witnesses have described as “terrifying” scenes.

A musician described how he tried to help save the young man’s life after he was slashed in the neck at the pub.

Police cordon off the Mousetrap

Sean “Shoony” Kowalski of band Jamie & Shoony posted on Facebook about the moment he stepped up to help save Mr Moyes’ life.

He said: “Last night, I saved this guys life. He got his neck slashed.

“I did all I could to keep him here. He died on me twice.

“I managed to keep him alive until the paramedics arrived. Hope you ok man. I don’t even know who you are.”

Wellwishers congratulated Shoony on his actions.

Anita Roberts said: “Well done to the guy who helped and saved the person injured.

“Shame this violence is still happening. What a horrific thing to see and be in.

“Hope he recovers well.

Saturday night drinkers were left shaken after seeing the incident unfold.

One eyewitness said there were around 30 people inside the cordon being interviewed.

He added: “There was still around 15 officers there at 1.15am.

“A woman outside told me it was a stabbing. She was really shaken up. People were sat on the pavements round about looking totally shaken.”

Another pubgoer said: “It was a disgrace last night. A frightening situation.”

Police confirmed they were still on the scene on Sunday and the cordon remained in place as investigations continue.

A Police Scotland spokesman said “Police in Edinburgh are investigating a serious assault on a 24-year-old male which occured in Leith in the early hours of July 8.”

