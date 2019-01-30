Watch as protesters make themselves heard over £50 million Leith Walk plans as decision looms

Have your say

Protesters have taken to the street as a decision on proposals to transform Leith Walk is set to be made.

The Save Leith Walk demonstrators have gathered outside Edinburgh City Chambers, where a decision on the controversial plans is due this afternoon.

Protests are currently underway

The plans include building a £50 million mixed-use development on Leith Walk and have been recommended for approval by council planning chiefs.

Drum Property Group plans to bulldoze the two-storey red sandstone shop frontages and industrial units at Stead’s Place to redevelop the site.

In its place the developer wants to erect a five storey building along Leith Walk with the new facility compromising of 471 student room accommodation, 56 bedroom hotel, 53 affordable flats, a café as well as business and retail units.

