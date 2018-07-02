Les McKeown: ‘I was with my friend Alan Longmuir till the end’

Alan and I were friends for the last 47 years.

They were fantastic, crazy days. We all seemed to get on well with each other. and we were on a mission to make the Bay City Rollers - and tartan - famous all over the world. And we managed to do that. We turned the world tartan back in the ‘70s.

Alan Longmuir (left) and Les McKeown. Picture: Michael McGurk

Alan was always a total gentleman - very humble. He was everybody’s favourite because of his demeanour. He always signed people’s autograph. A true gent.

In 2016 we played the Hydro and the year before we did a couple of nights at the Barrowlands.

He was over the moon to be on the big stage once again.

Alan has come on tour with me in Japan and was due to come with me to Australia and Japan next year. And we’ve got a bit of a Scottish tour in spring next year. He was going to be part of that too.

We were talking about all that until he went to Mexico and caught the virus that devastated hum.

He was under a lot of stress lately and we were all worried about him before he went to Mexico.

I spent some time with him at the hospital after he was flown home.

I was there until 2am, then the nurse said they had better call the family, so we left. Derek very kindly told me just after 6am that he had sadly passed away.

Alan was a great bass player and he played the piano and the accordion. He was a talented, multi-faceted musician. I was proud to play with him on stage.

Thousands and thousands of people have already been on Facebook grieving at this sad loss.

He was a true original, one of a kind. He will be sorely missed by many, many people.”

