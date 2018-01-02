Letters: City buses should share the blame for ‘gridlock’

Richard Hall, managing director of Lothian Buses, wants the operating times of bus lanes to be extended (News, December 29).

He wants this to ease the “gridlock” that he says is gripping Edinburgh.

Mr Hall makes no mention of the fact that the city is absolutely flooded with buses, very many of which are half-full at best.

The sheer number of users cause their own congestion in large parts of the city centre.

Also, the city’s roads department (or whatever fancy title they are operating under currently) do not help the situation with poorly-adjusted traffic lights and impositions such as the current lunatic one-way scheme at Abbeyhill. This is allegedly to cope with the long-term closure of Leith Street, in itself a highly questionable decision.

I would also like Mr Hall, or anyone else, to explain to the people of Edinburgh and its surrounding towns why

bus lanes are required coming out of the city in the morning and going into town in the evening?

That is a completely illogical and thoughtless rule that only frustrates the motorists and causes unnecessary congestion, delays and pollution.

Some joined-up thinking might be more beneficial than yet another ban on our freedoms.

David K Allan, Hopper Gardens, Newcraighall