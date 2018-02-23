Letters: Council not living up to graffiti promises

One reader feels the council aren’t doing enough to tackle graffiti. Do you agree?

You report that the city council will remove graffiti that is neither racist nor offensive on a council building ‘within ten working days’ (‘Graffiti on sea blights Porty, but who leads clean-up’, News, 19 February).

If ‘council building’ includes council-owned equipment like litter bins and control cabinets, then not in our area. There is such graffiti in Longstone that was reported nearly a year ago. I am informed that it will not be removed. There is also such graffiti on CEC bins and equipment on Princes Street!

Steuart Campbell, Secretary Longstone Community Council, Dovecot Loan, Edinburgh

