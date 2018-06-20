LETTERS: Virgin boss hits back at criticism of new capital hotel

IN response to Mr Simpson’s ­letter (‘Virgin Money boss must look at the case for the hotel’, June 12). Virgin Hotels is very proud about joining the ­Edinburgh community; it’s a wonderful city with a rich history and culture.

We are also excited about being able to revive two key buildings in ­Edinburgh’s Old Town which are on the ‘at risk’ register.

We understand the concerns from some local residents in relation to the wonderful Edinburgh library. Some residents will probably remember the tenement building which previously stood alongside the library and did so for more than 60 years.

We’re committed to making sure the hotel is not any bigger or wider than the previous tenement block which stood next to the library. We’re also looking into working with various ­local community organisations to ­ensure the hotel is built in keeping with the look and feel of the Old Town and the city.

We’re creating a hotel for the millions of people who visit Edinburgh every year and also a hotel for the people of Edinburgh, supporting artists, musicians and local businesses, while also creating jobs for the local community.

Virgin Hotels is looking forward to working with local residents and I’m confident that this new hotel will be a huge success for Edinburgh.

David Moth, Vice-President Operations, Virgin Hotels.