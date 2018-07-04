Lifeboat crew called to Dunbar beach after man burns feet on hot sand

Dunbar’s lifeboat crew were called to assist a victim who burnt his feet on hot sand after having a barbecue on the beach.

Dunbar’s volunteer lifeboat crew attended the scene at around 5.35pm on Saturday June 30th after UK Coastguard received a report of the incident.

The RNLI were called to Belhaven Beach after a man burnt his feet on hot sand.

The volunteers arrived on scene to find the man with severe blisters on his feet and in considerable pain after stepping on sand that the barbecue had been on.

When the barbecue cooled it has been moved it elsewhere but the man stood on sand where the disposable tray had been sitting.

As a result of the heat of the sand it led to his feet blistering.

Crew members used burn bags to protect the man’s feet as they, with help from two surfers, transferred him to the lifeboat before the man was taken to an ambulance for further treatment.

Picture; RNLI contributed

A spokesman for Dunbar RNLI said: “The recent warm weather is ideal for beach barbecues but we would urge people to take care.

“Even when a barbecue has cooled the heat of the sand underneath can be considerable, as this man’s injuries demonstrated.”

The lifeboat crew also wishes to extend its thanks to the two surfers who not only helped raise the alarm, but also guided the crew to the exact location and helped transfer the man for treatment.