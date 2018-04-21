Lifesaver Lynn overjoyed at Royal Wedding golden ticket

Her tireless work to fill Edinburgh with lifesaving defibrillators has now earned her a most regal reward – a personal invite from Harry and Meghan to their Windsor wedding.

Lynn Cleal, the who leads the St John and the City project on behalf of St John Scotland, has helped the charity install more than 135 defibrillators across the Capital, some of which have already saved lives.

And although she doesn’t do it for any personal gain she admits a golden ticket to a royal wedding is a level of recognition she never expected to get.

“When I opened the letter I just about fell over. I thought they must have got it wrong.

“I am absolutely delighted to be invited, I’m still in shock at hearing the news!

“I’m honoured that Frank Ross as Lord Lieutenant nominated me, and I’m very proud to be there as a representative for the City of Edinburgh and the team at St John Scotland.

She was nominated by Cllr Ross, who is the Queen’s representative in Edinburgh, to attend the celebrations at Windsor Castle in less than a month for the wedding of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She will be one of 2,500 people from around the UK specially invited to watch the arrivals of the happy couple and their wedding guests and see the start of the carriage procession.

Lynn has been told some details about the day: “We’re going to be right opposite the chapel, watching the procession happening on a large screen TV and afterwards Harry and Meghan will come out and mingle around with us.

Cllr Ross said: “Along with other Lord Lieutenants from across the UK, I was asked to nominate inspirational local people to attend the Royal Wedding and I am delighted Lynn has been chosen to receive an invite.

“Lynn is very deserving of the nomination and I hope she has a fantastic day to remember.

“As an inspiring volunteer, she works tirelessly to help St John Scotland’s life-saving work with the St John and the City project. Lynn will be a great ambassador for Edinburgh at the Royal Wedding and I hope she enjoys a happy day of celebrations - she certainly deserves it.”

St John and the City was launched in 2016, with an initial target to place 20 defibrillators within a year.

“Now in its second year, it has far exceeded that aim, with more than 135 defibrillators now placed at strategic sites across the city – and more in the pipeline.

Executive Director of St John Scotland, Angus Loudon, said: “The invitation is a fitting reward for Lynn’s tireless work, and recognition of the huge success of the project. St John Scotland relies on dedicated supporters like Lynn to achieve our life-saving and life-enhancing work, so we’re thrilled that she’ll get to be part of this historic occasion as recognition of her efforts.”

And with less than a month to go Lynn, owner of Edinburgh-based Newtyne Consultancy and Training, isn’t quite sure what outfit she will choose. “What do you wear for a royal wedding?! “Until we get the invitation with the details I don’t know what the dress code is - will it be a top hat type situation or a day suit? But getting my big hat down on the plane could be a problem!”