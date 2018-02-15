Linlithgow man who raped ‘vulnerable’ woman jailed for four years

A SEX attacker who forced his way into a “vulnerable” woman’s home before carrying out a terrifying assault on her was today jailed for four years.

Kevin McConaghie struck when his victim was home alone after her mother had been hospitalised.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life after he was branded a “high risk” who has “no empathy” for the woman he attacked.

A trial heard how McConaghie forced his way into the woman’s West Lothian home before forcing himself on her.

He repeatedly pushed her on the body before forcibly removing her trousers and underwear.

He then carried out a sickening sexual assault on the helpless woman.

McConaghie, 58, from Linlithgow Bridge, West Lothian, was initially charged with raping the woman at an address in the town on September 3 2014.

A jury at the High Court in Livingston found him guilty of a charge of sexual assault by penetration.

Today he appeared for sentence at the High Court in Aberdeen.

His solicitor advocate, Robert Souttar, said: “He does have one previous conviction that has a sexual element.

“His position at trial was that he hadn’t done anything and that remains his position.

“He has a long standing alcohol problem and everything can be seen through that prism.

“He was consuming considerable quantities of cider every day.”

Judge Lord Arthurson jailed McConaghie for four years and placed him on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

He said: “This was a sexual assault on a vulnerable adult that took place in a period when she was living alone with her family, her mother having been hospitalised.

“You forced yourself in and committed an extremely serious sexual assault by force.

“At the conclusion of the trial I heard she had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and has had to be moved into supported accommodation.

“You have a previous conviction for sexually aggravated breach of the peace involving two young girls.

“The reports disclose you don’t have any victim empathy and present as a high risk of sexual reconviction.”