Little artist Flora is a picture of success

A CAPITAL schoolgirl is celebrating after her unique artwork was unveiled as the winner of a national competition to feature on the side of coaches carrying passengers all over the country.

Flora Place drew inspiration from one of Edinburgh’s most spectacular yearly events for her design, which will now be displayed on National Express coaches travelling to and from the city.

The seven-year-old’s poster of the Royal Military Tattoo beat hundreds of other entries in an online poll to win the Colour the Coach competition.

The annual nationwide art competition this year asked children and young people aged five-15 to draw a poster to advertise their hometowns. Flora’s design has now been turned into a show-stopping livery on the side of a National Express coach.

Flora who lives in the capital with her parents, younger brother Finn and older sister Eilidh said she was “delighted” to win the competition.

She said: ‘I’m so excited to win. I wanted to draw something that everyone should visit when they come to Edinburgh and the castle is a great place to see.”

She added that she hoped her poster would convince more people from around the UK to visit Edinburgh and see the sights.

Flora continued: “There’s also lots of other things to see and do in Edinburgh, it’s such an amazing place. I’m really excited to see my design on the coach and hope I spot it driving around too.”

Five other winners from cities and towns around the country were also selected by the judging panel.

Youngsters in Birmingham, Bristol, Rochford and Stockport will also see their unique designs inspired by the place that they live adorn the side of coaches travelling locally.Buses in Cardiff will also feature a unique design featuring a rendering of the city’s Roath Park.

Previous winners have seen their designs used on coaches in Coventry, Liverpool, Plymouth and Tenby.

The competition has been held since 2015 and selects different cities to be recreated every year.

The judging panel featured a host of artists and illustrators from across the country, as well as bosses from the coach firm. Winners also each received a set of paints and brushes.

National Express coach managing director Chris Hardy praised Flora’s artwork, adding: “Congratulations to Flora for creating such a great poster of Edinburgh Castle.

“She is clearly talented and her drawing looks fantastic on the side of our coach.

“We were so impressed with how she has shown off the best things to see in Edinburgh.”

Mr Hardy added: “We are committed to helping the development of young people and showcasing youth talent so it’s great that Flora’s creativity will be on display for all to see.”