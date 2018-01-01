Little Travis is Edinburgh’s first baby of 2018

Have your say

The first babies of the new year have been welcomed into the world at maternity units around Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Here in Edinburgh, the first tot was baby boy Travis who was born to parents Stacey Glancy and Colin Graham, both 29, from the Drylaw area.

Travis’ arrival at 1.30am makes him the first of the year at the city’s Royal Infirmary.

An hour earlier at St John’s Hospital in Livingston, parents Susanne Dwyer, 24, and Richard Mills, 31, said hello to their baby girl at 12.15am.

The baby, who has not yet been named, was 7lb 2oz.

Fifteen minutes later Erin Miller and Matthew Briggs, from Bo’ness, met their first baby at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Oliver, at 7lb 3oz, was born at 12.30am.

Scotland-wide, one of the first to arrive was a baby boy in the NHS Grampian area, who was born 10 seconds after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Parents Craig Ferguson and Amy Coull welcomed Harry Ferguson into the world at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. He weighed 9lb 8oz.

In Glasgow, the Princess Royal Maternity unit’s first arrival of 2018 came at 12.05am.

First-time mother Emma MacDonald, 29, gave birth to baby girl Bonnie Petrucci, weighing around 7lb 2oz.

A short time later at the hospital, Laura Brown, 29, had a baby boy at 1.27am, as did second-time mother Pamela McGarvey, 32, at 1.37am.

Both children have not yet been named.

Elsewhere in Glasgow, Katie Browne and Lynfryn MacKenzie welcomed baby Josefin MacKenzie Browne into the world at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The baby weighed 8lb 2oz after being born at 12.32am.

In Dundee, the labour ward at Ninewells Hospital had five new arrivals in the early hours of January 1.

The first was a boy, named Nico Dyer, who arrived at 1.50am weighing 6lb 6oz.

The first new year baby at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley was a girl at 4.01am.

Mother Karen Boyce, 34, and father Ian McLaren have not yet named the child.