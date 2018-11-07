Livingston's new H&M store to provide live entertainment and 25% discounts on opening day

Shoppers will receive a 25 per cent discount on their purchase at a new H&M store opening in Livingston on Saturday - if they are willing to queue for the opening.

The new store, which has increased in size following a relocation into the former BHS site in The Centre shopping mall, will open at 11am with live in-store entertainment and the first 200 shoppers receiving goody bags.

And the Swedish high street retailer is also giving away a 25% discount wrist band to everyone in the queue before opening to redeem against their entire purchase on the day.

Toni Galli, H&M’s country manager for UK & IE, said: “We are delighted to be opening a brand-new store in The Centre. This relocation from another unit is a great opportunity to be able to offer our Livingston customers an even better shopping experience and we are confident this new store will offer exactly that.”

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, said: “There is a great buzz in the mall this week around the opening of H&M’s new relocated, larger store this Saturday, (10th November), which we are all really excited about.

“There’s some great offers on the day including the 25% discount for people in the queue before it opens which I’m sure our shoppers will be taking full advantage of.”