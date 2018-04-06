Local awards search for health heroes and neighbour of the year

THEIR selfless actions and random acts of kindness have made them pillars of their local communities.

Whether it has been their unwavering determination to improve the lives of others or simply taking time out of their day to check on a neighbour, they have become champions of their local area.

The Edinburgh Evening News local hero awards are open for nominations and we are encouraging readers to honour the unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty over the past 12 months.

This week we are seeking nominations in the Health Champion and Neighbour of the Year categories ahead of the ceremony in June.

The glittering event will take place at the Assembly Rooms on George Street where hundreds will gather to watch the Capital’s most worthy residents receive their awards.

Reigning Health Champion Julie Nisbet scooped the prize last year after starting one of the first community Clubbercise classes in Edinburgh, being described as a “total inspiration” by her students.

She said the award, this year sponsored by the ‘Switch off and Breathe’ campaign, was a “fantastic honour”, adding:“On the night, you are sat at a table with all the other nominees, you realise just how many worthy people there are in this city.

“I know a lot of the ladies in my class suffer from depression or other illnesses and I have seen first hand the difference keeping healthy and active can make to that, so to be nominated and go on to win the award really told me that I was doing a good job and having a real impact on people’s lives.”

Tom Burr, spokesman for ‘Switch off and Breathe’, said: “The health champion category is a fantastic way to honour those who have made a difference to the health of those in their local area and we are delighted to be backing the award.”

In 2017, Liberton resident Peter Walker took the Neighbour of the Year award for his excellent work in the over-60s Moredun housing complex.

This year the award is sponsored by City of Edinburgh Council and Lord Provost Frank Ross encouraged readers to get their nominations in ahead of the closing date on Wednesday, May 9.

He said: “Taking time to help those around you is what makes Edinburgh the great city that it is and every day in our communities somebody, somewhere is helping a neighbour.”

The Lord Provost continued: “Whether these acts involve trips to the local shop or perhaps going the extra mile to help someone during the recent severe weather, please get your nomination in.”

