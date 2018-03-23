Local Hero Awards 2017: The winners in pictures

Today marks the launch of the Local Hero Awards 2018, and what better way to celebrate than looking back at the hugely successful event last year.

This years event takes place once again in the Assembly Rooms.

The awards celebrate the incredible people who work and live in the Capital making it the greatest city in the planet.

From the talented to the brave, the determined and the folk who go the extra mile, if you have someone you wish to nominate make sure you visit the site for the Local Hero Awards today.

