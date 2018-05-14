Local Hero Awards will ‘shine a light on city’s best’

EIGHT weeks, hundreds of suggestions and dozens of worthy winners to be decided.

And now, the nominations have closed and it is time for our select panel of judges to choose our Local Hero Award winners for 2018.

More than 200 of the capital’s most inspirational residents have been put forward for the awards as of the closing date on Wednesday, May 9.

Four judges representing different aspects of life in the city are set to choose the most worthy capital residents to be honoured with a prize in one of the 13 categories.

The awards aim to shine a light on Capital and Lothians residents whose bravery and hard work has gone unnoticed over the last 12 months.

The glittering event will take place at the Assembly Rooms on George Street on Friday, June 15.

This year has seen the introduction of four new awards, including the Fundraiser of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Parent or Guardian of the Year and Sporting Hero Award.

But as always, the highlight of the night will be the overall Local Hero Award, won last year by Olympic cycling champion Callum Skinner.

Judges include Jim Kerr, managing director of the event’s main sponsor, Farmer Autocare, Gaynor Marshall, communications director at Lothian transport, Evening News deputy editor Euan McGrory and Allison Barr, founder of the awards’ charity partner ‘Jak’s Den’. The organisation was set up in 2015 in memory of Jak Trueman, who tragically passed away from a rare and aggressive form of cancer earlier that year.

The teenager was posthumously awarded the Local Hero prize and mum Allison, CEO of the charity, revealed she was “excited” to be on the judging panel.

She said: “As a mum of the Local Hero Award Winner 2015 and CEO of Team Jak, I am honoured and very excited to be asked to be part of the judging panel for this prestigious event.”

Allison added: “I can’t wait to see the exciting shortlist full of exceptional people and all I am sure very worthy winners.”

“I’m certain it will be a tough but great call.”

Gaynor Marshall, communications director at Lothian said: “Lothian services play a vital role in city life and we are honoured to be involved in the judging of the Evening News Local Hero awards.”

She added: “It is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the acts of bravery, kindness and dedication from the people whose efforts go above and beyond to make such a difference to the lives of so many.”

Tickets for the Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards ceremony are now available to buy online at www.localheroesedin.co.uk for £55 + VAT.

newsen@edinburghnews.com