Local nurse to feature on Haymarket advertising boards for Marie Curie

Edinburgh’s Haymarket rail station has been taken over by the terminal illness charity Marie Curie to raise awareness of the work their nurses do in the community and to fund a local nurse at the charity’s Edinburgh hospice.

For the next 8 weeks, commuters will find that major advertising boards in the station display pictures of local Marie Curie Nurse Ian Chisholm and a call for people to “Join Team Ian” to fund a Marie Curie Nurse like him for the next two years.

Marie Curie and Exterion Media, who the charity have partnered with, are hoping that the campaign will provide an engaging experience for commuters as they travel through the station and prompt them to find out more about the work that Marie Curie do.

Nurse Ian, who provides care to terminally ill people and their families at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, shares his thoughts about being the face of Marie Curie. He says:

“I’m really proud to be a Marie Curie Nurse and to represent the charity in my home city. It’s odd to see myself all over the station but I hope that it will help people understand what their money goes towards.

“Being a nurse is a varied and privileged position. Although you’re caring for patients and their family’s at the most difficult time in their lives you’re also helping them make special memories and there can be laughter too.

“We need more people to be aware of the care we provide so that we can reach more families who need us. I hope everyone seeing the appeal will feel inspired to support us.”

The takeover will continue for 8 weeks, during which Marie Curie will be at the station, providing commuters with information about the charity’s services and encouraging them to make a donation. Marie Curie is looking to recruit 600 supporters to fund a nurse like Ian for up to two years.