Loretto teacher sacked amid ‘unacceptable’ conduct allegations

A drama teacher at one of the city’s most exclusive schools has been sacked amid accusations of ‘unacceptable’ behaviour with female students.

Loretto Senior School’s head of drama Daniel McLean-Steel was dismissed following allegations involving girls at the school at the end of last term and going back as far as 2013.

The Musselburgh school carried out an internal investigation into Mr McLean-Steel’s conduct and axed him with immediate effect following a hearing earlier this week,

Headmaster Dr Graham Hawley said: “The investigation has necessarily been a complex, detailed, and thorough undertaking, and we have worked as expeditiously as we have been able.

“The investigation has now been completed, and the outcome of the process has been to terminate the employment of a member of staff, Mr. Daniel McLean-Steel.

“The allegations were in relation to behaviours which are unacceptable and have no place in our community, and the investigation has found this to be the case.

“I can confirm that there is no active police case in association with this matter at this time, and I can also confirm that the allegations presented did not relate to current pupils of the school. For legal reasons, it is not appropriate that I make further comment on this.”

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “We are aware of an alleged incident at this school and are satisfied that the school have responded appropriately. We remain in close contact with the school. Anyone with a concern about a care service is encouraged to contact us.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A report was received. Inquiries were carried out and no crime was identified.”

