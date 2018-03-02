Lothian Buses announce return of bus services in Edinburgh

Have your say

Lothian Buses have announced the return of bus services in Edinburgh after two days of service suspension.

A statement put out at 10am said: “Buses will begin to depart our garages for service from 1000 onwards.

“The full Sunday service should be operational by 1200 subject to individual route restrictions based on assessment of conditions”

They added that subject to weather conditions, a full Sunday service is planned to operate over the weekend as well.

East Coast Buses confirmed at 10:30 that they too will be operating a Sunday service from noon today. Full details of those services will be released at 11am.

However, there will be no night bus service at all while tour buses also remain suspended.

The first Lothian buses in almost two days left Annandale Street depot at 10am. Picture: @on_lothianbuses/Twitter

A decision on Monday’s services will be announced at noon on Sunday.

Lothian Buses services with the exception of the Airlink 100, have been suspended since 7pm on Wednesday night with commuters forced to find alternative means of getting from A to B.

