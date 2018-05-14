Lothian Buses driver praised for helping elderly lady cross the road

Have your say

EDINBURGH locals are being called upon to trace a hero Lothian Buses driver who stepped off to help an elderly woman cross the road.

Clutching a walking stick, the elderly passenger was getting off a bus at Elm Row around 7pm last Wednesday.

Keen to help the lady, the driver of the bus went out of his way to ensure she crossed the road safely.

His actions were praised by passenger Susan Russell, who described him as “lovely” and “a total star” in a gushing tweet.

She added that her fellow passengers stopped to thank the driver for his good deed as they got off the bus.

The bus was on the Lothian Buses Number 11 route, which runs from Hyvots Bank in Gilmerton to Ocean Terminal in Leith.

