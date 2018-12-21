Lothian Buses festive timetable: This is when services are running in Edinburgh over Christmas and New Year 2018

It always pays to plan ahead when it comes to travel over the festive season.

This year Lothian Buses will bring their annual festive timetable into operation from Monday 24 December 2018 to Thursday 3 January 2019.

Will any Edinburgh buses run on Christmas Day?

On Christmas Day, Lothian Buses will still run special services on the 3, 7, 8, 16, 22, 26, 30, 34, 37, 44 and 100 routes to get locals to both the Royal Infirmary and Western General hospitals, as well as Edinburgh Airport.

What is the festive timetable for normal Lothian Buses routes?

Mon 24 Dec - Saturday service

Tue 25 Dec - Special service

Wed 26 Dec - Special service

Thu 27 Dec - Saturday service

Fri 28 Dec - Saturday service

Sat 29 Dec - Saturday service

Sun 30 Dec - Sunday service

Mon 31 Dec - Saturday service

Tue 1 Jan - Special service

Wed 2 Jan - Sunday service

Thu 3 Jan - Normal service resumes

You can check the special service timetable for the route you need on the Lothian Buses website.

Will any Edinburgh buses run on Hogmanay?

A special bus service will be running in the very early hours of 1 January to get everyone home after their New Year celebrations.

The routes will depart from Queensferry Street, Haymarket Station, Dalry Road, Lothian Road, Nicolson Street, Leopold Place and Elm Row, dropping passengers off in the outskirts of the city, as well as parts of East and West Lothian.

Prices for this service are between £3 and £5 per person, and tickets can be bought in advance or on the bus.

You can check the Hogmanay bus service timetable for the route you need on the Lothian Buses website.