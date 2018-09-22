Lothian Recommends: The best indoor and soft play areas in Edinburgh

With summer now fading into the distance and the dark, cold and wet Autumn days drawing in, it is more important than ever to keep children active over the winter months.

Fortunately, the Capital has plenty of safe and exciting indoor play areas to keep children of all ages entertained and physically active even when the weather outside doesn’t allow it.

So if your children enjoying flying down slides, clambering up walls and through tunnels, or bouncing around with their friends, here are our recommendations for the best soft plays and indoor play areas in Edinburgh.

Clip’n Climb

For something a little bit different, Clip’n Climb at Ratho offers children the chance to hit the heights at their massive indoor climbing arena.

The largest of its kind in Europe, the centre has activities for kids of all ages and abilities, with 15 different climbing elements of various heights to keep them entertained for hours on end.

Wonder World

With a giant volcano slide at its centre, Wonder World is one of the largest soft plays the city has to offer.

Located on the site of the former Leith Waterworld swimming pool, children can also enjoy a go-kart track, ball pit and indoor football pitch, and separate areas for children aged 0-12.

Ocean Play

Located on the second floor of Ocean Terminal, the reasonably-priced Ocean Play has views of the sea and Royal Yacht Brittania in a relatively compact space.

Kids love the mini supermarket where they can pretend to be shoppers, while it also offers parents a chance to relax after their own dose of retail therapy.

Clambers

Taking inspiration from its famous pool, Clambers at the Commie has an underwater themed play area, complete with divers cabin and lookout tower.

With three different zones designed for children aged between 0 and ten, the play area also has an interactive floor where tropical fish swim away from children as they step on to it.

Tumbles

Located right on the beach at Portobello, Tumbles has been the go-to destination for local families for years.

The centre offers a top class gymnastics facility for kids who want to learn while being physically active and there’s a three-tier structure filled with slides, climbing walls and play areas to keep children active.

