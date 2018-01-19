Lothian weather warning ‘upgraded to amber’ as more snow set to arrive

Have your say

A weather warning for the Lothians has been upgraded to amber - “be prepared” - for snow and ice.

While a yellow warning remains in place for Edinburgh, an amber warning has now been issued for much of the Lothians.

Snow showers are expected to become heavier and more frequent throughout Friday and will continue on and off through the day.

The Met Office have warned of spells of more persistent, heavy snow seem with travel delays on roads likely.

In a tweet, Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said that peak-time travel would be “extremely challenging”.

More snow is on the way with an amber warning issued for the Lothians

Heavy snow is expected in the Capital around 4pm this afternoon with heavy snow showers continuing till around 7pm.

The fresh amber weather warning, which will be in place until 10pm on Friday, comes after the Met Office issued a series of yellow - “be aware” - severe weather warnings which continue until Saturday.

There are also ice warnings in place with temperatures in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas falling to -3 during the night.

A sledger in Penicuik. Picture; Ian Georgeson

Police said overnight falls had made travel in many parts of the country “extremely dangerous” and lorry drivers should drive with extreme caution.

This morning, wintry conditions added to many commutes with delays on the M8, M9 and A720.

While the weather warning ends on Friday evening, temperatures are expected to drop to -2 on Saturday.

