Luxury retirement village with bistro and cinema coming to Edinburgh

WITH its own bistro, sauna and private cinema, a new retirement village coming to Edinburgh could be the city’s most luxurious.

The 104-home development on the Granton waterfront will also include a library, landscaped gardens and a 24-hour concierge service for residents.

Permission has been granted to Edinburgh Marina Holdings for the homes, for Capital residents aged 55 and over.

Designed by architects Wilson and Gunn, the “Living For Retirement” complex will make up part of the forthcoming £500 million Edinburgh Marina redevelopment spanning 28 hectares.

Design proposals say it will comprise a “high quality” design that is “both expressive and complimentary to Granton Harbour’s historic context”.

They add: “There are open views from the upper floors to the north and east across the marina taking in the numerous and vibrant boat craft and maritime activities that make up the character that is Granton Harbour.”

Future residents can look forward to a host of mod cons, with the retirement community set to include a health and wellness centre featuring its own sauna and steam rooms.

Other features include a shared dining bistro, landscaped gardens, a communal laundry and secure storerooms, a private cinema and a 24-hour concierge service.

The development to be made up of two adjacent plots, will be accessed via the principal vehicular, pedestrian and cycle route of Hesperus Broadway and Hesperus Crossway and the secondary routes of Heron Place and Heron Lane.

Kevin Fawcett, of Edinburgh Marina Holdings, said the project would take retirement living “to a new level”.

He said: “We are delighted that detailed planning permission has been granted for our luxury retirement concept at Edinburgh Marina.

“Living For Retirement will bring a unique new offering to the Edinburgh property market delivering a level of design and service that raises the bar above any retirement living options currently available in the city.

“The creation of Edinburgh’s first prime waterside residential quarter, encompassing our Living for Retirement concept, adds major impetus to the city’s attraction as one of the UK’s most attractive and liveable lifestyle destinations.”

Detailed planning permissions for the remaining elements of the new residential quarter are expected early this year, with construction scheduled to begin in the latter part of the year.

The detailed approval follows earlier permission for a 317-berth marina, with visitor berths and additional dry berths for boats up to 30m in length.

The marina has been designed to accommodate the full-size range of yachts and cruisers, including some of the largest of the world’s super­yachts – the first time this has been possible on Scotland’s east coast.

Just two-and-a-half miles from the city centre, it is hoped the tram line, should it be extended, could eventually lead into the development. The plans would see Edinburgh Marina become the first new marina next to a capital city in Europe for several decades.

