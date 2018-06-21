M90 closed following 4-vehicle crash

The M90 has been partially closed due to a collision involving a number of vehicles.

The road has been closed at J3 Halbeath due to a multivehicle road traffic accident involving 4 vehicles blocking a section of the road.

TRISS and emergency services are on route to the incident which was reported to police at 8:10am.

Initial reports from police indicate that no one has been seriously injured in the incident.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays and plan ahead with a diversion in place.

The vehicles are awaiting recovery before the M90 will reopen.

Traffic is being diverted by coming off at Cowdenbeath and back J2A Crossgates

Traffic throughout the Capital is already higher than usual with the Royal Highland Show adding to congestion around Edinburgh Airport and the A90.