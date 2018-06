The M90 has been reopened after a collision involving a number of vehicles.

The road was closed at J3 Halbeath due to a multivehicle road traffic accident involving 4 vehicles blocking a section of the road.

The incident was reported to police at 8:10am.

Initial reports from police indicate that no one has been seriously injured in the incident.

Drivers had been warned to expect delays and plan ahead.

Traffic was diverted by coming off at Cowdenbeath and back J2A Crossgates