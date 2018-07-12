Magdalene Drive stabbing victim is named

Police have named a man who was stabbed to death at Magdalene Drive.

Stephen Grant, who was 49, sadly passed away following the incident at an address in Magdalene Drive on Sunday evening.

Stephen Grant

Stephen’s family have released the following statement: “Stephen was a very much loved father, uncle, great uncle, brother, friend and most of all son. With his presence he gave many people laughter and joy, by lighting up the room when he walked in. He was a lover of Chelsea and Rangers football clubs.

“The family would like to thank all the police officers from Edinburgh including the CID, and emergency service personnel who tried to save Stephen from his fatal injuries. They would also like to thank the Family Liaison Officers who have provided help and support at this very difficult time. The family would also like to say thank you for all the kind messages of support, and would like to ask that they have time to grieve.”

Three people, a 26 year old woman and two men aged 18 and 36 have been charged in connection with Stephen’s murder and appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this week.

