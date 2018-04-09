Maggie’s team up with Scots Bake Off star for charity lunch

Cancer charity Maggie’s has teamed up with Great British Bake Off star Tom Hetherington and others to host a special event to support people living with cancer.

Scottish-born architect and former Bake Off contestant Tom is joined by leading private chef Barry Bryson and MSP Miles Briggs as they gear up to host their own Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day.

Private chef Barry Bryson

The exclusive lunch will be held for just 50 people at Jupiter Artland near Edinburgh.

Scheduled for noon on Friday 20 April, tea and coffee will be served with smoked salmon before MSP Miles Briggs gives a welcome speech.

Tom and Barry will then be on hand to give cooking demos followed by a Q&A with prosecco and canapes at 2pm.

MSP Miles Briggs

There is a recommended donation of £35 for a ticket (details at foot of article). Proceeds will go towards helping support those living with cancer.

Miles Briggs, MSP, said: “I know the support Maggie’s provides is essential in helping people to live well with cancer, so I am delighted to be working with Tom and Barry to host our very own Kitchen Table Day in a rather special location.”

GBBO contestant Tom Hetherington, who is also part of the architectural team working on a new extension to the original Maggie’s Centre in Edinburgh, said: “The kitchen table is at the heart of every Maggie’s Centre, where people talk, laugh, drink tea and find invaluable support. It is lovely to be able to help by working with Miles and Barry to host a Kitchen Table Day.”

Barry Bryson added: “It is wonderful to be able to help Maggie’s support even more people with cancer by coming together with Miles and Tom to put on what I believe will be an incredibly special event in an extraordinary location.”

Tickets for the event are available by contacting Mark Cooper via mark.cooper@maggiescentres.org

