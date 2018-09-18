Major Dalkeith road closed after two-car collision

Have your say

A major road in Dalkeith has been closed following a two-car collision.

The police and ambulance service were alerted to the incident on Melville Gate Road near to Melville Castle at around 9am on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told the Edinburgh Evening News the road will remain closed until further notice as officers work to clear debris.

There are no injuries reported and the crash is not believed to be serious.

Traffic remains slow on surrounding routes and drivers have been warned to expect delays throughout the morning.

