Major Dalkeith road reopens after two-car collision

A road in Dalkeith has reopened following a two-car collision earlier this morning.

The police and ambulance service were alerted to the incident on Melville Gate Road near to Melville Castle at around 9am on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told the Edinburgh Evening News the road will remain closed until further notice as officers work to clear debris.

There are no injuries reported and the crash is not believed to be serious.

