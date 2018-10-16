Major delays after crash on Edinburgh City Bypass

Have your say

Emergency services were called to a crash on the city bypass this afternoon which has caused major tailbacks.

A police spokeswoman said that at least two cars collided on the A720 eastbound, close to Baberton junction, at about 4pm.

READ MORE: Elderly woman critical after being hit by car near Gracemount

Fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

Traffic Scotland is reporting that the incident is causing "long delays" in the area, with queues back to the Hermiston Gait junction and along the M8, and up to Gogar. Queues westbound from Baberton are as far back as Sheriffhall.

The police spokeswoman acknowledged that the collision has resulted in added disruption during the usual evening rush hour.

Details of injuries from the collision are unknown at this stage.