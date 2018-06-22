Major delays at M9 as visitors pour to Royal Highland Show

Have your say

There are a number of delays on the M9.

Drivers face significant queues on the M9 (E) on the off-slip at Newbridge heading westbound on Glasgow Road.

Traffic is slow form Gogar to Ingliston as a result of visitors to the Royal Highland Show.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Airport flight delayed after pilot stuck in Royal Highland Show traffic

Drivers travelling to the airport and the surrounding areas have been urged to allow extra time.

There were also delays this morning on the M8 East Newhouse following a 4 vehicle accident

Social media updates on traffic are available at #RHSTravel.