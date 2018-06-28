Major delays on M8 as road reopens following crash

There are major delays on the M8 heading Eastbound following a road traffic accident.

An Aldi R8 was involved in an incident which resulted in serious delays for drivers.

Traffic came to a standstill after police were called around 1:40pm following a single vehicle accident.

The M8 Eastbound between Junctions 3 and 2 was restricted following the accident however, it has since reopened although traffic is moving slowly.

Motorists are advised to approach with caution and allow extra time for their journey with delays still likely.

No one is thought to be seriously injured in the incident, although emergency services did attend.