Major delays on M8 near Edinburgh following four-vehicle crash

Drivers are experiencing major delays on the outskirts of Edinburgh this evening following a four-vehicle crash on the M8.

Police were called to the scene of the accident on the westbound carriageway, by Newbridge, at about 3.40pm.

A spokesman for the force said that four people were treated at the scene for minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Both lanes were thought to be blocked at one point with people having to pass on the hard shoulder, although Traffic Scotland has reported in the last few minutes that the accident has been cleared.

A Tweet by Traffic Scotland says that the collision has been having a "knock-on effect on the A720 City Bypass."

Tailbacks are back to the A8 Gogar Roundabout and to Hermiston Gait.